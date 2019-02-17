Irish Premiership: 'Frustrating' Glenavon target Oval win

Glenavon defeated the Glens 2-1 at the Oval in their last league meeting in October

Glenavon assistant manager Paul Millar says the team must be more consistent as they prepare to face Glentoran on Monday night.

The Lurgan Blues have seen their title challenge fade while they were knocked out of the Irish Cup by Dungannon in their last outing.

"It's just this up and down thing at the minute - it's really frustrating," said Millar.

Glenavon sit fourth with the Glens 16 points back in ninth.

However, the east Belfast hosts will go into the Oval encounter with confidence after hammering Warrenpoint Town 5-0 at Milltown last weekend.

Media playback is not supported on this device Glens hammer nine-man Warrenpoint at Milltown

Glenavon were early season front-runners but now trail leaders Linfield by 18 points.

Millar added: "The boys have to realise that you can't just turn up, hit a switch and be ready to go - mentally you have to be ready for it."

The teams drew 1-1 in their first league meeting of the season before Glenavon clinched a 2-1 win at the Oval in October.