Saint-Etienne 0-1 Paris St-Germain: Mbappe sends leaders 12 points clear

Kylian Mbappe scores for Paris Saint-Germain against St-Etienne in Ligue 1
Kylian Mbappe's 19th Ligue 1 goal of the season helped Paris St-Germain beat St-Etienne

Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal of the game as Paris St-Germain beat Saint-Etienne at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard to move 12 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Mbappe finished superbly from Dani Alves' pass to take his league tally to 19 for the season.

Julian Draxler had gone close to an opener early in the second half, but Stephane Ruffier was equal to the shot.

Kevin Monnet-Paquet fired over the bar in the dying stages as PSG held on.

Second-placed Lille lost further ground on the league leaders earlier on Sunday after being held to a 0-0 draw at home to Montpellier.

Thomas Tuchel's side, who beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Champions League on Tuesday, still have two games in hand on their closest rivals.

Line-ups

Saint-Étienne

  • 16Ruffier
  • 26DebuchySubstituted forDionyat 80'minutes
  • 24Perrin
  • 5Kolodziejczak
  • 22Monnet-PaquetSubstituted forNordinat 86'minutes
  • 8Aït Bennasser
  • 6M'Vila
  • 11Antunes da Silva
  • 7Cabella
  • 10KhazriBooked at 41mins
  • 21HamoumaSubstituted forBericat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Polomat
  • 4Saliba
  • 9Diony
  • 18Nordin
  • 19Salibur
  • 27Beric
  • 30Moulin

PSG

  • 16AreolaBooked at 90mins
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 4Kehrer
  • 13Alves da SilvaBooked at 59mins
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forKurzawaat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Paredes
  • 14BernatBooked at 50minsSubstituted forDagbaat 60'minutes
  • 27Diaby
  • 7MbappéBooked at 90mins
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forKimpembeat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Buffon
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 24Nkunku
  • 31Dagba
  • 34N'Soki
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamSaint-ÉtienneAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, St Etienne 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, St Etienne 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.

Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Marquinhos.

Booking

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

Rémy Cabella (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Arnaud Nordin (St Etienne).

Attempt missed. Robert Beric (St Etienne) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Youssef Aït Bennasser with a cross.

Foul by Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain).

Youssef Aït Bennasser (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain).

Lois Diony (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card.

Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne).

Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Beric (St Etienne).

Foul by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain).

Lois Diony (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yann M'Vila.

Substitution

Substitution, St Etienne. Arnaud Nordin replaces Kévin Monnet-Paquet because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Presnel Kimpembe replaces Ángel Di María.

Attempt missed. Kévin Monnet-Paquet (St Etienne) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Loic Perrin.

Attempt missed. Rémy Cabella (St Etienne) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Youssef Aït Bennasser.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, St Etienne. Lois Diony replaces Mathieu Debuchy.

Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).

Rémy Cabella (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! St Etienne 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dani Alves with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, St Etienne. Robert Beric replaces Romain Hamouma.

Offside, St Etienne. Wahbi Khazri tries a through ball, but Mathieu Debuchy is caught offside.

Foul by Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain).

Gabriel Silva (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa replaces Julian Draxler.

Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.

Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rémy Cabella (St Etienne).

Offside, St Etienne. Mathieu Debuchy tries a through ball, but Kévin Monnet-Paquet is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 17th February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG23202169135662
2Lille25155542222050
3Lyon25137540281246
4Marseille2512494034640
5Saint-Étienne2511773531440
6Montpellier24911431191238
7Reims2591152322138
8Nice2510781926-737
9Strasbourg2599740291136
10Nîmes2510693735236
11Rennes2510693433136
12Angers258982928133
13Bordeaux248792526-131
14Nantes2576123034-427
15Toulouse2569102436-1227
16Monaco2557132441-1722
17Amiens2563161940-2121
18Dijon2455142038-1820
19Caen25310122033-1319
20Guingamp2435161750-3314
View full French Ligue 1 table

