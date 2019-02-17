Swansea hit back to beat 10-man Brentford

From the section

Swansea City reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for only the fifth time in their history after they fought back to beat 10-man Brentford 4-1.

Ollie Watkins had given the dominant visitors a deserved lead at the break.

Goalkeeper Luke Daniels' own goal made at 1-1 before a memorable Daniel James solo effort put Swansea ahead.

After Brentford's Ezri Konsa was sent off for a professional foul, Bersant Celina added a neat third before George Byers' low drive completed the win.