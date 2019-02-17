FA Cup: Quarter-final draw - watch live on BBC One on Monday

Media playback is not supported on this device Fantastic Foden, nose 'splattering' saves & cabbage-patch pitches

FA Cup fifth round: Chelsea v Manchester United Date: Monday 18 February Venue: Stamford Bridge Live on BBC One from 19:00 GMT, plus live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

The draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals will take place live on BBC One following Monday's fifth-round tie between Chelsea and Manchester United.

League One club Doncaster Rovers, the lowest-ranked team left in the tournament, play Crystal Palace on Sunday for a place in the last eight.

Championship outfit Millwall beat AFC Wimbledon to reach the quarter-finals for the second time in three years.

Newport County's memorable cup run was ended by Manchester City on Saturday.

The ties will be played from 15-18 March, with winning clubs receiving £720,000 in prize money.

Monday's draw will be made by Darren Fletcher, part of the United side that won the competition in 2004, and Wayne Bridge, who lifted the trophy with Chelsea in 2007.

The draw ball numbers

1. Wolverhampton Wanderers

2. Millwall

3. Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace

4. Manchester City

5. Chelsea or Manchester United

6. Swansea City or Brentford

7. Watford

8. Brighton & Hove Albion