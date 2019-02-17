Inter 2-1 Sampdoria: Radja Nainggolan scores winner

Radja Nainggolan's third Serie A goal of the season helped Inter beat Sampdoria

Radja Nainggolan scored the winner as Inter Milan beat Sampdoria to consolidate third place in Serie A.

Danilo D'Ambrosio fired the hosts ahead from close range after 73 minutes at the San Siro.

Manolo Gabbiadini equalised, but Nainggolan's low shot - the third goal in the space of five minutes - sent Sampdoria to a third straight defeat.

Victory took Inter four points ahead of city rivals AC Milan in fourth, while Sampdora remain 10th.

Second-placed Napoli, who are 13 points behind leaders Juventus, are currently playing Torino.