Real Madrid 1-2 Girona: Sergio Ramos sent off in shock La Liga defeat
Real Madrid missed the chance to go second in La Liga as Girona came from behind to record a surprise away win.
Casemiro powerfully headed in from Toni Kroos' deep cross from the right wing to give the hosts a first-half lead.
Cristhian Stuani's penalty made it 1-1 after Sergio Ramos' handball and Girona's Portu then hit the crossbar.
Portu netted the winner with a diving header after Anthony Lozano's shot had been parried before Ramos was sent off in injury time for two yellow cards.
He had been booked when he conceded the penalty, and received a second caution when he attempted an overhead kick but caught a Girona player.
Home goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois went up for a corner in the 95th minute and headed goalwards but missed the target.
Real, who started the weekend in second place in the table, have slipped to third, nine points behind leaders Barcelona, who won 1-0 against Real Valladolid on Saturday.
Atletico Madrid are now second, two points clear of city rivals Real, following their 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 25Courtois
- 19Odriozola
- 5Varane
- 4RamosBooked at 90mins
- 12Marcelo
- 8Kroos
- 14CasemiroBooked at 88mins
- 24CeballosSubstituted forMarianoat 74'minutes
- 17VázquezSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 58'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20AsensioSubstituted forBaleat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 2Carvajal
- 6Nacho
- 7Mariano
- 11Bale
- 15Valverde
- 28Vinícius Júnior
Girona
- 13Bono
- 4Ramalho
- 5AlcaláBooked at 86mins
- 15Ramírez López
- 14García
- 12Soares de Paulo
- 24PorroSubstituted forLozanoat 45'minutesBooked at 48mins
- 8PonsSubstituted forGarcíaat 45'minutes
- 6Granell Nogué
- 9Portugués ManzaneraSubstituted forFernándezat 84'minutes
- 7Stuani
Substitutes
- 1Iraizoz
- 17Roberts
- 19Lozano
- 21Planas
- 23García
- 34Fernández
- 35Paik
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
- Attendance:
- 68,099
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Girona 2.
Attempt missed. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jonás Ramalho.
Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a set piece situation.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Offside, Real Madrid. Marcelo tries a through ball, but Gareth Bale is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Marcelo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Pedro Alcalá.
Attempt blocked. Mariano (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gareth Bale with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Pedro Alcalá (Girona) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) for a bad foul.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Pedro Alcalá (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Douglas Luiz (Girona).
Attempt missed. Álex Granell (Girona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Casemiro (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Aleix García (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Sergio Ramos is caught offside.
Booking
Pedro Alcalá (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pedro Alcalá (Girona).
Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mariano with a headed pass.
Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Valery Fernández (Girona).
Attempt missed. Anthony Lozano (Girona) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Álex Granell with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Portu.
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Jonás Ramalho (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).
Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raúl García (Girona).
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Álex Granell (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola.