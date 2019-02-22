Manchester United v Liverpool

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (right) returns from suspension but Dejan Lovren is still out with injury

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United are optimistic that Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial will be fit after respective hamstring and groin injuries.

David de Gea is set to return in goal after making way for Sergio Romero in the FA Cup win at Chelsea on Monday.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk returns after being suspended for the midweek draw with Bayern Munich.

But fellow defender Dejan Lovren will miss out again with a hamstring problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: With their margin for error having been eroded by Manchester City, Liverpool may feel that anything other than a win at Old Trafford will be interpreted as a shift in the title race towards the Etihad.

Under normal circumstances, a draw at Manchester United would be a good outcome for Liverpool - they have, after all, lost seven of their last nine league trips to the home of their fiercest rivals.

However, Sunday is Liverpool's game in hand over City - and if they were to win, it would send out a huge signal of intent.

But United have every right to be confident. Just nine weeks ago their supporters approached their trip to Anfield with dread, and their team were soundly beaten.

However, they will approach the return with nothing but relish, even if that means inching the title in City's direction.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "I'm focusing on us and what we have to do to get to where we want to be. It's a three-horse race for the title and fourth, that's my focus...

"I played a few of these [games against Liverpool] myself and know the magnitude of it for the fans and everyone who works here.

"It's our job to be focusing and channelling all that energy into performance mode when we start the game on Sunday."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Solskjaer's future: "There is no doubt that he will be the manager next year as well, that's clear.

"Can you imagine one situation when they say 'We are bringing in another manager?' Then a new manager will lose one game and that's not possible.

"He deserves [the job] 100% - he did everything that you have to do to be successful with them."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool have to deal with the history of the whole Manchester United-Liverpool rivalry, and everything that goes with it, as well as United's recent revival. The atmosphere at Old Trafford will be white-hot.

To come away with anything, the Reds will have to keep their heads.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions for the Premier League and EFL Cup final

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won seven of their past nine home league games against Liverpool (D1, L1).

Liverpool's most recent win at Old Trafford was 3-0 in March 2014.

Liverpool won the reverse fixture 3-1 and are looking to do the Premier League double over Manchester United for the first time since 2013-14.

There has not been a red card in any of the last seven Premier League meetings in this fixture.

Manchester United

United have won eight of their last nine Premier League matches.

They have kept just one clean sheet in their 12 Premier League home games this season, a joint-division low.

A seventh successive home fixture without a clean sheet would represent United's worst top-flight run of conceding since an eight-match streak in 1972.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won 25 points in his nine league games as United manager. The record points total for a manager in their first 10 games in charge of a Premier League side is also 25, set by Guus Hiddink with Chelsea.

David De Gea has kept 99 clean sheets in the Premier League. He could become the 15th different keeper to record 100, and just the seventh to do so with a single club.

Paul Pogba has scored eight goals and provided five assists in his last nine Premier League games. He could become the first United player to score in five consecutive home league fixtures since Robin van Persie in 2013.

Liverpool