Arsenal v Southampton

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette is available again after suspension

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal hope captain Laurent Koscielny will be fit despite him limping off in Thursday's Europa League win.

Alexandre Lacazette is available after being suspended for that match but Ainsley Maitland-Niles is struggling with illness.

Southampton forward Michael Obafemi could feature for the first time since mid-December after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Stuart Armstrong, who has had a minor calf problem, will also be assessed.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: It was Southampton who ended Arsenal's 22-match unbeaten run back in December and since then Unai Emery's side have been mostly underwhelming and inconsistent.

Since that 3-2 defeat at St Mary's, they've won seven and lost six of the 14 games played in all competitions.

The good news for Arsenal is that they're still in the thick of a three-way fight for fourth place, despite losing ground, and have at least been decent at home recently, winning the last six.

In contrast, Southampton suffered a costly defeat at home to Cardiff last time out that left them in the relegation zone - and their manager fuming.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal have got some issues they need to sort out - Mesut Ozil's future being one of them - but their home record is very good and they should still be too strong for Saints.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions for the Premier League and EFL Cup final

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 23 home league games against Southampton (W17, D6).

Southampton have won never won at Arsenal in the Premier League (D5, L14).

However, Saints are looking to complete their first league double over Arsenal since 1988, when a 17-year-old Alan Shearer scored a hat-trick on his first league start.

Arsenal

They are unbeaten in 12 Premier League home games, winning six in a row ahead of Sunday.

The Gunners have conceded 999 Premier League goals - only seven teams have so far conceded 1,000.

Fulham are the only club to have kept fewer Premier League clean sheets this season than Arsenal, whose four have all come at home.

Arsenal have come from behind to earn 12 points this season - second only to Leicester's tally of 13.

Alexandre Lacazette could become the first Arsenal player to score in four consecutive Premier League home matches since Robin van Persie netted in five in a row from December 2011 to March 2012.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 25 goals and provided eight assists in 38 Premier League appearances, and has scored six goals in his last six home league games.

Southampton