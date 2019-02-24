Scottish Premiership
Celtic15:00Motherwell
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Motherwell

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland and follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app
  • Celtic have won 15 of their past 17 league games against Motherwell at Celtic Park, drawing once and losing once in this time, both under former boss Ronny Deila.
  • Motherwell are winless in their past 10 Scottish Premiership meetings with Celtic, drawing three and losing seven since a 2-1 win in December 2015.
  • Celtic have won all 13 of their home league games this season; only Celtic in 2000-01 (14), Celtic in 2001-02 (18), Rangers in 2002-03 (16) and Celtic in 2016-17 (14) have had a better 100% winning start on home soil to a top-flight campaign.
  • Motherwell have won six consecutive league matches, their joint-best ever streak in the Scottish Premiership alongside a six-game streak under Stuart McCall ending in January 2014 - a run which came to an end via a defeat away at Celtic.
  • Four of Motherwell's past seven league goals have been scored by Jake Hastie, with these four goals coming in their past three games.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic26193460144660
2Rangers26157455203552
3Aberdeen27155745311450
4Kilmarnock27137737271046
5Hearts2713593332144
6Hibernian27108940301038
7St Johnstone27115112734-738
8Motherwell26113122935-636
9Livingston2797112828034
10Dundee2746172456-3218
11Hamilton2653181753-3618
12St Mirren2735192055-3514
View full Scottish Premiership table

