Celtic v Motherwell

- Celtic have won 15 of their past 17 league games against Motherwell at Celtic Park, drawing once and losing once in this time, both under former boss Ronny Deila.
- Motherwell are winless in their past 10 Scottish Premiership meetings with Celtic, drawing three and losing seven since a 2-1 win in December 2015.
- Celtic have won all 13 of their home league games this season; only Celtic in 2000-01 (14), Celtic in 2001-02 (18), Rangers in 2002-03 (16) and Celtic in 2016-17 (14) have had a better 100% winning start on home soil to a top-flight campaign.
- Motherwell have won six consecutive league matches, their joint-best ever streak in the Scottish Premiership alongside a six-game streak under Stuart McCall ending in January 2014 - a run which came to an end via a defeat away at Celtic.
- Four of Motherwell's past seven league goals have been scored by Jake Hastie, with these four goals coming in their past three games.