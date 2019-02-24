Scottish Premiership
Hamilton12:15Rangers
Venue: The Hope CBD Stadium

Hamilton Academical v Rangers

  • Hamilton have won just one of their past 17 top-flight games against Rangers (D1 L15), a 2-0 victory at Ibrox in November 2017 over Graeme Murty's Rangers side.
  • Rangers have won their past nine away games against Hamilton by an aggregate score of 23-8.
  • Hamilton, 2-1 winners over St Johnstone in their last home Scottish Premiership game, have not won back-to-back league matches at home since March 2018.
  • Rangers have won seven of their past eight league games played on a Sunday, drawing the other at Dundee in December 2018.
  • James Tavernier has provided more assists (nine) than any other player in this season's Premiership and has been directly involved in four of Rangers' past eight league goals (three goals, one assist).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic26193460144660
2Rangers26157455203552
3Aberdeen27155745311450
4Kilmarnock27137737271046
5Hearts2713593332144
6Hibernian27108940301038
7St Johnstone27115112734-738
8Motherwell26113122935-636
9Livingston2797112828034
10Dundee2746172456-3218
11Hamilton2653181753-3618
12St Mirren2735192055-3514
View full Scottish Premiership table

