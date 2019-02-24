Hamilton Academical v Rangers
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland and follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app
- Hamilton have won just one of their past 17 top-flight games against Rangers (D1 L15), a 2-0 victory at Ibrox in November 2017 over Graeme Murty's Rangers side.
- Rangers have won their past nine away games against Hamilton by an aggregate score of 23-8.
- Hamilton, 2-1 winners over St Johnstone in their last home Scottish Premiership game, have not won back-to-back league matches at home since March 2018.
- Rangers have won seven of their past eight league games played on a Sunday, drawing the other at Dundee in December 2018.
- James Tavernier has provided more assists (nine) than any other player in this season's Premiership and has been directly involved in four of Rangers' past eight league goals (three goals, one assist).