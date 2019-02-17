Newport County: Boss Mike Flynn hopes FA Cup cash boosts Exiles

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Newport County 1-4 Manchester City highlights

Newport County boss Mike Flynn says he hopes the money raised from the Exiles' FA Cup exploits can help him secure the future of players and staff.

Newport held Manchester City for 51 minutes before losing 4-1, having beaten Leicester City and Middlesbrough in a campaign that has been lucrative.

The Exiles also made the fourth round in 2017-18 and Flynn thinks the combined revenue could be £2 million.

"The financial side of it is huge for the football club," he explained.

"It allows us to plan properly and to get some contracts that we have been thinking about doing, we can do them.

"Also the backroom staff, I can sort them out as well."

Newport have been transformed under Flynn's management.

He took over with the Exiles 12 points adrift in League Two with 11 games remaining in 2016-17, only to incredibly steer them to safety.

Since then the club, who are owned by their supporters, have produced two memorable FA Cup runs.

Last season the Exiles beat League One Walsall and Championship challengers Leeds, before drawing with Tottenham in the fourth round and losing in a replay at Wembley.

This term they stunned Premier League Leicester City, before holding Championship side Middlesbrough at the Riverside and beating them in a replay at Rodney Parade.

TV revenues have been welcome, but Flynn says he believes the runs in the cup can help to increase the Exiles' fanbase.

"There are so many good memories for the club and the fans who come over," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"We are trying to bring back a generation of fans who we lost and I think we are doing that, because the atmosphere was electric.

"It was absolutely superb and we want to play in front of that a lot more."

Man City Pep Guardiola consoles Padraig Amond at Rodney Parade

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he was impressed by the atmosphere generated at Rodney Parade, which is primarily known as a rugby venue and was full of praise for the Exiles.

Newport only trailed the Premier League leaders 2-1 with a minute remaining and might have taken a 1-0 lead but for an outstanding save by Ederson.

"I'm quite surprised," Guardiola told BBC Sport Wales.

"The support for the team was incredible, chanting 'Who are you, who are you?' It was nice. It is English football. The cup is like this.

"I understand completely why Leicester and Middlesbrough suffer a lot in this stadium, I understand it completely.

"It was tight [tonight] - we scored the third goal just before 90 minutes. But we knew the game would be tight.

"We knew we would have to be ready to compete because it would be tough, and it was.

"A big congratulations to Newport for reaching this stage.

"What they do, they do incredibly. They attack the channels with long balls, in the second balls they are physical and strong, every throw-in and free-kick they are always dangerous because they train a lot and do it really well."