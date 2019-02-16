Marseille 2-0 Amiens: Mario Balotelli scores third goal in four games

Mario Balotelli also scored in Marseille's 2-1 loss to Lille on 25 January and their 2-1 win at Dijon on 8 February

Mario Balotelli scored for the third time in four games for Marseille to help them to a Ligue 1 win over Amiens.

Ex-Manchester City and Liverpool striker Balotelli, 28, joined Marseille on a free transfer after being released from his Nice contract in January.

Florian Thauvin scored Marseille's opener after 19 minutes following good work from Maxime Lopez.

Balotelli added a second six minutes later with a fine turn and shot from Lucas Ocampos' pass.

The Italian, who did not score in 10 games at Nice in 2018-19 before joining Rudi Garcia's Marseille side, had the ball in the net again in the 70th minute but the goal was ruled out after a video assistant referee decision showed he was offside.

Jordan Amavi nearly added a third goal for Marseille but his strike hit the crossbar.

The victory took Marseille from sixth to fourth, although they could drop back down the table later on Saturday with fifth-placed Saint Etienne facing leaders Paris St-Germain and Montpellier in sixth facing a Lille side who are second.