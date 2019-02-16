French Ligue 1
Marseille 2-0 Amiens: Mario Balotelli scores third goal in four games

Mario Balotelli
Mario Balotelli also scored in Marseille's 2-1 loss to Lille on 25 January and their 2-1 win at Dijon on 8 February

Mario Balotelli scored for the third time in four games for Marseille to help them to a Ligue 1 win over Amiens.

Ex-Manchester City and Liverpool striker Balotelli, 28, joined Marseille on a free transfer after being released from his Nice contract in January.

Florian Thauvin scored Marseille's opener after 19 minutes following good work from Maxime Lopez.

Balotelli added a second six minutes later with a fine turn and shot from Lucas Ocampos' pass.

The Italian, who did not score in 10 games at Nice in 2018-19 before joining Rudi Garcia's Marseille side, had the ball in the net again in the 70th minute but the goal was ruled out after a video assistant referee decision showed he was offside.

Jordan Amavi nearly added a third goal for Marseille but his strike hit the crossbar.

The victory took Marseille from sixth to fourth, although they could drop back down the table later on Saturday with fifth-placed Saint Etienne facing leaders Paris St-Germain and Montpellier in sixth facing a Lille side who are second.

Line-ups

Marseille

  • 30Mandanda
  • 2H Sakai
  • 4Kamara
  • 15Caleta-Car
  • 18AmaviBooked at 49mins
  • 26ThauvinSubstituted forSarrat 84'minutes
  • 27LopezSubstituted forPayetat 89'minutes
  • 8Sanson
  • 5Ocampos
  • 28Germain
  • 9BalotelliSubstituted forDiasat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Pires da Fonseca
  • 7Radonjic
  • 10Payet
  • 14N'Jie
  • 16Pelé
  • 17Sarr
  • 19Dias

Amiens

  • 1Gurtner
  • 4Krafth
  • 2Gouano
  • 25LefortSubstituted forGhoddosat 61'minutes
  • 12Dibassy
  • 10MendozaSubstituted forOteroat 80'minutes
  • 5Gnahore
  • 6Monconduit
  • 26Pieters
  • 15KonatéSubstituted forTimiteat 75'minutes
  • 9Guirassy

Substitutes

  • 7Ghoddos
  • 11Otero
  • 16Dreyer
  • 17Blin
  • 19El Hajjam
  • 20Timite
  • 24Bodmer
Referee:
Johan Hamel
Attendance:
50,871

Match Stats

Home TeamMarseilleAway TeamAmiens
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Marseille 2, Amiens 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Marseille 2, Amiens 0.

Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Thomas Monconduit (Amiens).

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Dimitri Payet replaces Maxime Lopez.

Offside, Amiens. Erik Pieters tries a through ball, but Cheick Timite is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Bouna Sarr.

Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Thomas Monconduit (Amiens).

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Bouna Sarr replaces Florian Thauvin.

Foul by Hiroki Sakai (Marseille).

Saman Ghoddos (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Amiens. Juan Ferney Otero replaces John Stiven Mendoza.

Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cheick Timite (Amiens).

Dangerous play by Valère Germain (Marseille).

Régis Gurtner (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Maxime Lopez (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Amiens. Cheick Timite replaces Moussa Konaté.

Jordan Amavi (Marseille) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt missed. Moussa Konaté (Amiens) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Monconduit.

Attempt missed. Florian Thauvin (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Maxime Lopez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Bakaye Dibassy.

Hiroki Sakai (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Stiven Mendoza (Amiens).

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Luiz Gustavo replaces Mario Balotelli.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.

Delay in match (Marseille). Video Review.

Offside, Marseille. Lucas Ocampos tries a through ball, but Mario Balotelli is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Lopez with a cross.

Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Emil Krafth (Amiens).

Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).

Serhou Guirassy (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Florian Thauvin (Marseille) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mario Balotelli.

Attempt saved. Bakaye Dibassy (Amiens) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos with a cross.

Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Marseille).

Serhou Guirassy (Amiens) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Bakaye Dibassy.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22192168135559
2Lille24154542222049
3Lyon25137540281246
4Marseille2512494034640
5Saint-Étienne2411763530540
6Nice2510871923-438
7Montpellier23910431191237
8Rennes2410683431336
9Nîmes2510693735236
10Strasbourg2498740291135
11Reims2481152122-135
12Angers2571082628-231
13Bordeaux237792325-228
14Nantes2576123034-427
15Toulouse246992334-1127
16Monaco2557132441-1722
17Amiens2563161940-2121
18Dijon2455142038-1820
19Caen2439122033-1318
20Guingamp2435161750-3314
View full French Ligue 1 table

