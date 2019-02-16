Altrincham FC: Non-league team tackles homophobia in rainbow kit

Josh Hancock had put Altrincham ahead in the 23rd minute

Non-league Altrincham showed their support for football's fight against homophobia by wearing a kit based on the LGBT rainbow flag.

The National League North side - who normally play in red and white stripes - say they are the first club to wear a shirt inspired by the flag's colours.

Director Bill Waterson said the move was "a big statement" and "a small moment of football history".

Saturday's home match against Bradford (Park Avenue) ended in a 1-1 draw.

'It's not subtle, it's loud' - Altrincham chairman on LGBT+ rainbow shirts

For one game, the team's regular sponsor logo was replaced by the logo of Football V Homophobia, an initiative set up a decade ago to challenge discrimination.

Mr Waterson said the Greater Manchester club wanted to show its support for Football V Homophobia Month of Action and LGBT History Month.