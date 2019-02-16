Barcelona 1-0 Real Valladolid: Lionel Messi scores one penalty but misses another

From the section

Lionel Messi has scored at least 30 goals for Barcelona in all competitions in each of his past 11 seasons

Lionel Messi scored one penalty and missed another as Barcelona beat Real Valladolid to move seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

Messi scored his 30th goal of 2018-19 when he converted his first spot-kick after Michel had fouled Gerard Pique.

Barcelona were awarded a second penalty when substitute Philippe Coutinho was brought down by Kiko Olivas, but this time Jordi Masip saved Messi's strike.

Masip also made a number of saves to repeatedly deny Luis Suarez and Messi.

More to follow.