Barcelona 1-0 Real Valladolid: Lionel Messi scores one penalty but misses another
Lionel Messi scored one penalty and missed another as Barcelona beat Real Valladolid to move seven points clear at the top of La Liga.
Messi scored his 30th goal of 2018-19 when he converted his first spot-kick after Michel had fouled Gerard Pique.
Barcelona were awarded a second penalty when substitute Philippe Coutinho was brought down by Kiko Olivas, but this time Jordi Masip saved Messi's strike.
Masip also made a number of saves to repeatedly deny Luis Suarez and Messi.
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Roberto
- 3Piqué
- 24Vermaelen
- 18Alba
- 22Vidal
- 5Busquets
- 21AleñáSubstituted forRakiticat 76'minutes
- 10MessiBooked at 67mins
- 19BoatengSubstituted forSuárezat 60'minutes
- 11DembéléSubstituted forCoutinhoat 70'minutes
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 4Rakitic
- 7Coutinho
- 9Suárez
- 14Malcom
- 15Lenglet
- 30Peña
Real Valladolid
- 1Masip
- 2Fernández
- 4Olivas Alba
- 5Calero
- 18Regal Angulo
- 23MohamedBooked at 34mins
- 21Herrero JavaloyasBooked at 70mins
- 22Martínez García
- 11VerdeSubstituted forVilla Suárezat 67'minutesSubstituted forPlazaat 76'minutes
- 9ÜnalBooked at 11minsSubstituted forGontán Gallardoat 79'minutes
- 12Guardiola Navarro
- 8Fernández
- 13Rodríguez
- 17Moyano Lujano
- 19Villa Suárez
- 20Cop
- 24Gontán Gallardo
- 42Plaza
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- 67,435
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Home20
- Away10
- Home8
- Away0
- Home3
- Away5
- Home12
- Away18
Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Real Valladolid 0.
Attempt missed. Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Offside, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stiven Plaza (Real Valladolid).
Foul by Lionel Messi (Barcelona).
Míchel (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keko (Real Valladolid).
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Penalty saved! Lionel Messi (Barcelona) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty Barcelona. Coutinho draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Kiko Olivas (Real Valladolid) after a foul in the penalty area.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fernando Calero (Real Valladolid).
Attempt missed. Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Nacho (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Míchel following a set piece situation.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Stiven Plaza (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Keko replaces Enes Ünal.
Attempt missed. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Stiven Plaza replaces Toni Villa because of an injury.
Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Carles Aleñá.
Delay in match Toni Villa (Real Valladolid) because of an injury.
Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antoñito (Real Valladolid).
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Carles Aleñá.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jordi Masip.
Substitution, Barcelona. Coutinho replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Míchel (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Carles Aleñá (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Míchel (Real Valladolid).
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Attempt blocked. Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoñito.