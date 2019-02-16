Match ends, Rayo Vallecano 0, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Antoine Griezmann goal takes Atletico above Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid moved above city rivals Real into second place in La Liga after Antoine Griezmann's second-half goal saw off Rayo Vallecano.
The only goal of the match came in the 74th minute when Alvaro Morata, on loan from Chelsea, set up the Frenchman, whose shot went in off Jordi Amat.
It was Atletico's first win in three matches after defeats to Real Betis and Real Madrid earlier this month.
Real Madrid will return to second if they beat Girona at home on Sunday.
Atletico are next in action on Wednesday, when they entertain Italian champions Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, before a home La Liga match against Villarreal on 24 February.
Diego Simeone signed a new contract earlier this week to stay as Atletico's manager until 2022 and his side are four points behind leaders Barcelona, who play Real Valladolid at home at 19:45 GMT.
Line-ups
Rayo Vallecano
- 13Dimitrievski
- 23GálvezSubstituted forGarcíaat 76'minutes
- 21Ba
- 16Amat
- 2Román Triguero
- 15Suárez
- 27Comesaña
- 7Moreno Lopera
- 11EmbarbaSubstituted forPozoat 57'minutes
- 8TrejoSubstituted forDias Correiaat 57'minutes
- 9de Tomás Gómez
Substitutes
- 1García
- 4Medrán
- 14Dias Correia
- 17Advíncula
- 18García
- 22Pozo
- 25Di Santo
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 4Arias
- 24GiménezBooked at 90mins
- 2Godín
- 3Filipe Luís
- 10CorreaSubstituted forLemarat 60'minutes
- 14HernándezSubstituted forSavicat 75'minutes
- 8Saúl
- 23Machín PérezSubstituted forDiego Costaat 60'minutes
- 7Griezmann
- 22Morata
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 9N Kalinic
- 11Lemar
- 15Savic
- 19Diego Costa
- 20Torres Belén
- 30Carro
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 13,880
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rayo Vallecano 0, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).
Tito (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Santiago Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt saved. Abdoulaye Ba (Rayo Vallecano) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by José Pozo.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Abdoulaye Ba.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Abdoulaye Ba.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Álvaro García.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Diego Costa.
Attempt missed. Bebé (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tito.
Abdoulaye Ba (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Santiago Arias.
Mario Suárez (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Álvaro García replaces Alejandro Gálvez.
Attempt missed. Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Stefan Savic replaces Rodrigo.
Goal!
Goal! Rayo Vallecano 0, Atlético de Madrid 1. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Álvaro Morata.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Abdoulaye Ba.
Attempt saved. Bebé (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Jan Oblak.
Attempt saved. Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alejandro Gálvez with a through ball.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Abdoulaye Ba.
Santiago Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Rodrigo tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Diego Costa replaces Vitolo.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar replaces Ángel Correa.
Foul by Álex Moreno (Rayo Vallecano).
Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. José Pozo replaces Adrián Embarba.
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Bebé replaces Óscar Trejo.
Attempt saved. Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Santiago Arias.
Foul by Santiago Comesaña (Rayo Vallecano).
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.