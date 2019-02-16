EFL: The craziest finish ever, unstoppable Hatters and prolific Pukki in five things you may have missed

Dominic Iorfa was the hero for Wednesday, rescuing a point in the 10th minute of injury time

Do you remember the advert for a particular brand of tomato ketchup, which featured an agonising wait for a dollop of sauce to drop onto a rather enticing bacon sandwich?

No? Well, it basically summed up the notion that good things come to those who wait, that hanging on for that little splash of flavour was going to be worth it if you persevered.

It was that kind of afternoon at Rotherham's New York Stadium, when as Big Apple-born Lenny Kravitz's song - "It ain't over til it's over" - rang true.

Here are some of the stories you may have missed from another full-pelt, top-notch weekend in the EFL.

The craziest few minutes in the EFL, ever?

Late debut equaliser, red card, dramatic derby draw? Ticked all boxes.

The conclusion to Sheffield Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Rotherham in the Championship must rank as one of the most brain-melting finishes to a football match.

Wednesday trailed 2-1 in the 10th minute of added time when amid a classic goalmouth scramble, defender Dominic Iorfa, making his Owls debut off the bench, prodded in a leveller to prompt bedlam among those in blue and white.

Iorfa, 23, was the unlikeliest of scorers having only previously netted once in 125 career appearances, but ensured his side avoided a costly derby defeat against their South Yorkshire rivals.

Striker Fernando Forestieri was then dismissed after picking up a second booking for celebrating in the crowd in a finale which bristled with excitement.

While Wednesday danced with delight, Rotherham were left to ponder what might have been, having cancelled out Forestieri's opener and then led thanks to goals from Jon Taylor and Richie Towell.

Iorfa's goal was the second latest Championship goal of the season, officially timed at 99 minutes and 10 seconds.

In a neat twist, Kieron Freeman's goal for fierce rivals Sheffield United in their 4-0 win over Reading after just 39 seconds was the fourth fastest.

Hats off to the Hatters - Luton's unbeaten run goes on, and on

Mick Harford in his playing pomp with Luton Town, now he's guiding the club as caretaker boss

There was a time during the mid-to-late 1980s, when Luton Town were a hot ticket.

Quality players such as nippy forward Mark Stein, England midfielder Ricky Hill, bright prospect Kingsley Black, head-banded centre-half Steve Foster and physically imposing Mick Harford, the club's current boss, made a trip to Kenilworth Road an enjoyable experience for Hatters fans.

But that line-up never achieved what the class of 2019 has done, which is to go 20 league games unbeaten - a new club record - thanks to a 2-1 win at Fleetwood Town. The previous record had lasted since the 1967-68 season.

Any fears that Luton would trip up following boss Nathan Jones' mid-season move to Stoke have proved unfounded, thanks to Harford's steadying hand.

Since losing to promotion hopefuls Barnsley on 13 October, Luton have won 16 of 20 League One games, drawing the other four.

"I'm thrilled for the players," Harford told BBC Three Counties Radio. "Each day they come in and work their socks off, they're an absolutely great bunch to look after, they self-manage themselves and I think it's fully deserved.

"Some of the football they've played this season has been magnificent, to come away to a tough place and not get beaten was a hard thing to do."

Teemu tally exceeds Trotters total

Finland striker Teemu Pukki has been one of the stand-out players of the 2018-19 season, the talisman for Norwich City's push for the Premier League.

Teemu Pukki celebrates with Ben Godfrey and Emi Buendia

He continued his remarkable scoring record with two as the Canaries crushed the struggling Trotters 4-0 at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Pukki has now scored for six games in a row, and overtook Sheffield United's Billy Sharp as top-scorer with 23 for the season, surpassing Bolton's entire team total for 2018-19 in the process.

The only thing Daniel Farke will be wanting improvement on is penalties, after his side missed their sixth spot-kick attempt in seven attempts, with former Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean the latest culprit.

"Kenny's record in Scotland was 15 out of 15," head coach Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"I was tempted to shout onto the pitch to let Teemu take it (for the hat-trick) but I told Kenny on his first start that he was in charge of penalties. I got the feeling if I took it away it wouldn't be nice for his self-confidence."

When you're scoring four in a game, you can probably afford to miss a few.

Falling off the saddle - Walsall's woes continue

Dean Keates accepts there is pressure on him following Walsall's disappointing run of form

Fans of Walsall might want to look away now, as the next bit will make grim reading.

Not only did their 3-0 defeat by West Midlands rivals Coventry make it five defeats on the spin, but two of the goals were scored by ex-Walsall players in Amadou Bakayoko and Jordy Hiwula.

Adding insult to injury? Bright Enobakhare, on loan from Black Country neighbours Wolves, added the third.

The loss meant the Saddlers drop to 18th, their lowest league position of the season.

"It's nowhere near good enough," manager Dean Keates told BBC WM. "We're in horrendous form, the club needs to stabilise, we need to find a result to build on.

"We've had a frank and honest discussion about what needs to be done and what's not good enough."

Keates, who made 201 appearances for his hometown club as a player, is realistic about his future.

"Whether I'm a proud Walsall man or not, and I'm from the town and area, the club will do what's right for the football club," he said.

"If that means me in charge, I'll do everything I can this next week to make sure those players go out there and give everything for this football club."

Thirteen a lucky number for Notts County

Craig Mackail-Smith celebrates with his teammates after scoring for Notts against Mansfield

Notts County fans may have felt a pang of dread, knowing that bogey team and local rivals Mansfield Town were in town.

Twelve league meetings with the Stags had passed without a win for the Magpies, but lo and behold, they finally broke the duck at the 13th attempt.

January signing Craig Mackail-Smith scored the all-important goal in a 1-0 win, which guided the league's bottom side to within two points of safety.

It was his first goal since October, and ensured back-to-back victories for Notts for the first time since that month too.

"The last three performances have got better and better," Magpies boss Neal Ardley told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"I knew we'd be a match for them, but I didn't think we'd dominate like we did today, but I'll take it. All around the pitch it was a complete performance."