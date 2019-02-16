NIFL investigates Institute substitution in win over Ards

Media playback is not supported on this device Institute defeat Ards in Nixon's last game

The Northern Ireland Football League is investigating a substitution by Institute in Friday's 3-0 Irish Premiership win over Ards.

Thomas McBride was originally named in the Institute team but following the pre-match warm-up was then withdrawn from the starting line-up in Bangor.

McBride was not listed as a sub in NIFL's online comet system before the kick-off but came on after 82 minutes.

"We are investigating the matter," a NIFL spokesman told BBC Sport NI.

"We are aware of the situation and we will be seeking to speak to both clubs."

Following the match, referee Tony Clarke told the media that he didn't believe Institute had broken any rules.

Institute's interim manager Kevin Doherty said that the referee and Ards had been informed of the late team change before the kick-off and that the Londonderry club were confident no rules breach had occurred.

If Institute are found to have broken NIFL rules, they will be in line to forfeit the three points, with Ards awarded a 3-0 victory.

Ards sacked manager Colin Nixon following Friday's game, which was the North Down club's sixth straight Premiership defeat.