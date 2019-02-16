Kingsley Coman: Bayern Munich forward fit for Liverpool Champions League tie

Kingsley Coman scored his first league goals of the season in Bayern's comeback win at Augsburg

Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman has been declared fit to play against Liverpool in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg at Anfield.

Coman, 22, went off injured after scoring two goals as Bayern twice came from behind to beat Augsburg on Friday.

But the Bundesliga club posted on social media on Saturday: "Good news! The doctors have given Kingsley Coman the all clear."

The France international has scored five goals in 15 appearances this term.