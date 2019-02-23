Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City2Cowdenbeath0

Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 3McIntyre
  • 19Shepherd
  • 4Black
  • 6Laird
  • 11Taylor
  • 9Henderson
  • 8WalkerBooked at 9mins

Substitutes

  • 14Rodger
  • 15Donaldson
  • 17Hall
  • 20Watson
  • 21Morton
  • 23Diver
  • 25Breen

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Lennox
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Todd
  • 5Deas
  • 3Swann
  • 11Allan
  • 10Fraser
  • 6Miller
  • 8BuchananBooked at 21mins
  • 7Cox
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Pyper
  • 14Sheerin
  • 15Malcolm
  • 16Henvey
  • 17McGurn
  • 18Sneddon
  • 19Scott
Referee:
Scott Millar

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 2, Cowdenbeath 0. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Calum Antell with a cross.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Robbie Buchanan.

Penalty saved! Gary Fraser (Cowdenbeath) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Cowdenbeath. Robbie Buchanan draws a foul in the penalty area.

Booking

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Josh Walker.

Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Robbie Deas.

Attempt missed. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Booking

Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Josh Walker (Edinburgh City).

Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Robbie Deas.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City25174447173055
2Peterhead24164446182852
3Clyde24155439192050
4Annan Athletic25125843281541
5Stirling25105103533235
6Elgin24103113847-933
7Cowdenbeath2485113130129
8Queen's Park2468102531-626
9Berwick2343162159-3815
10Albion2614211760-437
