Goal! Edinburgh City 2, Cowdenbeath 0. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Calum Antell with a cross.
Edinburgh City v Cowdenbeath
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 22Henderson
- 3McIntyre
- 19Shepherd
- 4Black
- 6Laird
- 11Taylor
- 9Henderson
- 8WalkerBooked at 9mins
Substitutes
- 14Rodger
- 15Donaldson
- 17Hall
- 20Watson
- 21Morton
- 23Diver
- 25Breen
Cowdenbeath
- 1Lennox
- 2Mullen
- 4Todd
- 5Deas
- 3Swann
- 11Allan
- 10Fraser
- 6Miller
- 8BuchananBooked at 21mins
- 7Cox
- 9Renton
Substitutes
- 12Pyper
- 14Sheerin
- 15Malcolm
- 16Henvey
- 17McGurn
- 18Sneddon
- 19Scott
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Robbie Buchanan.
Penalty saved! Gary Fraser (Cowdenbeath) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Cowdenbeath. Robbie Buchanan draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Josh Walker.
Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Robbie Deas.
Attempt missed. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Josh Walker (Edinburgh City).
Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Robbie Deas.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.