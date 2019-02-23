Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Annan Athletic v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 5Watson
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Strapp
- 11Johnston
- 8Moxon
- 4Wilson
- 7Wallace
- 9Smith
- 20Nade
Substitutes
- 12McAdams
- 14Creaney
- 15Fergusson
- 16Bradley
- 17Sonkur
- 18Muir
- 19Murphy
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2McMahon
- 5Fagan
- 6Phillips
- 3Clarke
- 7Reilly
- 4Ross
- 8Fotheringham
- 11Wilson
- 9Newell
- 10Ward
Substitutes
- 12Watson
- 14Trialist
- 15Griffiths
- 16Fisher
- 17Potts
- 18Gordon
- 19Moran
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Ben Reilly (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).
George Newell (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Peter Morrison.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Ross Clarke.
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 3, Albion Rovers 0. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Chris Johnston with a cross.
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers).
Attempt saved. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 2, Albion Rovers 0. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Strapp.
Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Albion Rovers 0. Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Nade.
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).
George Newell (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.