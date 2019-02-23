Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic3Albion0

Annan Athletic v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Watson
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Strapp
  • 11Johnston
  • 8Moxon
  • 4Wilson
  • 7Wallace
  • 9Smith
  • 20Nade

Substitutes

  • 12McAdams
  • 14Creaney
  • 15Fergusson
  • 16Bradley
  • 17Sonkur
  • 18Muir
  • 19Murphy

Albion

  • 1Morrison
  • 2McMahon
  • 5Fagan
  • 6Phillips
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Reilly
  • 4Ross
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 11Wilson
  • 9Newell
  • 10Ward

Substitutes

  • 12Watson
  • 14Trialist
  • 15Griffiths
  • 16Fisher
  • 17Potts
  • 18Gordon
  • 19Moran
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home9
Away0
Shots on Target
Home7
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Reilly (Albion Rovers).

Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).

George Newell (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Peter Morrison.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Ross Clarke.

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 3, Albion Rovers 0. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Chris Johnston with a cross.

Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers).

Attempt saved. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Fagan (Albion Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 2, Albion Rovers 0. Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Strapp.

Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Annan Athletic 1, Albion Rovers 0. Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Nade.

Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).

George Newell (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City25174447173055
2Peterhead24164446182852
3Clyde24155439192050
4Annan Athletic25125843281541
5Stirling25105103533235
6Elgin24103113847-933
7Cowdenbeath2485113130129
8Queen's Park2468102531-626
9Berwick2343162159-3815
10Albion2614211760-437
View full Scottish League Two table

