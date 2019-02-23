Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stirling Albion v Peterhead
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Ferrie
- 2McGeachie
- 5Marr
- 6Banner
- 3Allan
- 7Jardine
- 4Hughes
- 8Glover
- 11Wright
- 9Mackin
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 12Thomson
- 14MacDonald
- 15Ashmore
- 16Docherty
- 17Binnie
- 18McLaughlin
- 19Mclear
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 7Stevenson
- 2Brown
- 5Dunlop
- 3Boyle
- 8Brown
- 6Ferry
- 18Dow
- 33Gibson
- 9McAllister
- 29Sutherland
Substitutes
- 4Eadie
- 10Leitch
- 11Willis
- 15Willox
- 16Home
- 21Henderson
- 99Lyle
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Ryan Dow (Peterhead).
Attempt saved. Scott Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
Attempt saved. Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Peterhead).
Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jason Brown.
Attempt missed. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kyle Banner.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.
Attempt saved. Jason Brown (Peterhead) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kyle Banner.
Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).
Ryan Dow (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Glover (Stirling Albion).
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.