Scottish League Two
Stirling0Peterhead0

Stirling Albion v Peterhead

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Ferrie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5Marr
  • 6Banner
  • 3Allan
  • 7Jardine
  • 4Hughes
  • 8Glover
  • 11Wright
  • 9Mackin
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Thomson
  • 14MacDonald
  • 15Ashmore
  • 16Docherty
  • 17Binnie
  • 18McLaughlin
  • 19Mclear

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Stevenson
  • 2Brown
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 8Brown
  • 6Ferry
  • 18Dow
  • 33Gibson
  • 9McAllister
  • 29Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 10Leitch
  • 11Willis
  • 15Willox
  • 16Home
  • 21Henderson
  • 99Lyle
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Dow (Peterhead).

Attempt saved. Scott Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Hand ball by Scott Brown (Peterhead).

Attempt saved. Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Michael Dunlop (Peterhead).

Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jason Brown.

Attempt missed. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kyle Banner.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Patrick Boyle.

Attempt saved. Jason Brown (Peterhead) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kyle Banner.

Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).

Ryan Dow (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Glover (Stirling Albion).

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City25174447173055
2Peterhead24164446182852
3Clyde24155439192050
4Annan Athletic25125843281541
5Stirling25105103533235
6Elgin24103113847-933
7Cowdenbeath2485113130129
8Queen's Park2468102531-626
9Berwick2343162159-3815
10Albion2614211760-437
View full Scottish League Two table

