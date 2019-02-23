Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Berwick Rangers v Elgin City
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Berwick
- 20Allison
- 2Forbes
- 5Wilson
- 6Hume
- 12Cook
- 21Brown
- 22Blues
- 14Barr
- 15McIlduff
- 10Aloulou
- 9Healy
Substitutes
- 1Brennan
- 4O'Kane
- 11Murphy
- 16Brydon
- 17Rose
- 18Ogilvie
- 19Adamson
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 15Wilson
- 4McHardy
- 14Bronsky
- 3Lowdon
- 18Morrison
- 8Cameron
- 6McGovern
- 7Omar
- 12Hester
- 10Roberts
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 9McLeish
- 11Sutherland
- 16Wilson
- 17Maciver
- 20Hay
- 22McGowan
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
- Attendance:
- 402
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Ross Brown (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt missed. Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Penalty saved! Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Penalty Elgin City. Kane Hester draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Aidan McIlduff (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Lewis Barr.
Brian Cameron (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrew Forbes (Berwick Rangers).
Jordan Lowdon (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ahmed Aloulou (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt blocked. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers).
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Hume (Berwick Rangers).
Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Cameron Blues.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).
Cameron Blues (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.