Scottish League Two
Queen's Park0Clyde0

Queen's Park v Clyde

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 4McLaren
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 6Gibson
  • 3McLean
  • 8Roberts
  • 7McGrory
  • 2Summers
  • 11Gow
  • 9Hawke
  • 10Galt

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14East
  • 15Peters
  • 16McKernon
  • 17Grant
  • 18Mortimer
  • 20McDougall

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4Lang
  • 3McNiff
  • 11Lamont
  • 8McStay
  • 6Grant
  • 10Rankin
  • 7Banks
  • 9Fitzpatrick

Substitutes

  • 12Goodwillie
  • 14Lyon
  • 15Duffie
  • 16Cogill
  • 17Boyle
  • 18Stewart
  • 21Hughes
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
977

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

Attempt saved. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Mark Lamont (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Ray Grant (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Declan Fitzpatrick (Clyde).

Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Scott McLean (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Scott Banks (Clyde).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Gerry McLauchlan.

Foul by Dominic McLaren (Queen's Park).

Scott Banks (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Declan Fitzpatrick (Clyde).

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park).

Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City25174447173055
2Peterhead24164446182852
3Clyde24155439192050
4Annan Athletic25125843281541
5Stirling25105103533235
6Elgin24103113847-933
7Cowdenbeath2485113130129
8Queen's Park2468102531-626
9Berwick2343162159-3815
10Albion2614211760-437
View full Scottish League Two table

