Attempt saved. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Queen's Park v Clyde
-
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 4McLaren
- 5McLauchlan
- 6Gibson
- 3McLean
- 8Roberts
- 7McGrory
- 2Summers
- 11Gow
- 9Hawke
- 10Galt
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14East
- 15Peters
- 16McKernon
- 17Grant
- 18Mortimer
- 20McDougall
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 4Lang
- 3McNiff
- 11Lamont
- 8McStay
- 6Grant
- 10Rankin
- 7Banks
- 9Fitzpatrick
Substitutes
- 12Goodwillie
- 14Lyon
- 15Duffie
- 16Cogill
- 17Boyle
- 18Stewart
- 21Hughes
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 977
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Mark Lamont (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tom Lang (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Ray Grant (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan Fitzpatrick (Clyde).
Attempt saved. David Galt (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Scott McLean (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Banks (Clyde).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Gerry McLauchlan.
Foul by Dominic McLaren (Queen's Park).
Scott Banks (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan Fitzpatrick (Clyde).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park).
Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.