Scottish League One
Arbroath0Airdrieonians1

Arbroath v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Gold
  • 6Whatley
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 8McKenna
  • 9Spence

Substitutes

  • 12Denholm
  • 14Wallace
  • 15McCord
  • 16Doris
  • 17Kader
  • 18Donnelly
  • 21Hill

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 2O'Neil
  • 4Crighton
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7HoustonBooked at 7mins
  • 6GallagherBooked at 31minsSubstituted forMillarat 34'minutes
  • 5Campbell
  • 8Conroy
  • 10Glass
  • 9Duffy
  • 11Carrick

Substitutes

  • 12Robertson
  • 14McIntosh
  • 15McIntosh
  • 16Stewart
  • 17McKenzie
  • 18Millar
  • 19Edwards
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Kieran Millar replaces Grant Gallagher because of an injury.

Booking

Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians).

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 0, Airdrieonians 1. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Darryl Duffy.

Attempt missed. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).

Josh Campbell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Greig Spence (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians).

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Sean Crighton.

Booking

Jordan Houston (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Houston (Airdrieonians).

Attempt blocked. Greig Spence (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath25175351222956
2Raith Rovers25127651312043
3Forfar2612593537-241
4East Fife2312293632438
5Montrose26105113438-435
6Airdrieonians26104123433134
7Brechin2484123040-1028
8Dumbarton2576123742-527
9Stranraer2466122737-1024
10Stenhousemuir2472152346-2323
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you