Substitution, Airdrieonians. Kieran Millar replaces Grant Gallagher because of an injury.
Arbroath v Airdrieonians
-
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Gold
- 6Whatley
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 8McKenna
- 9Spence
Substitutes
- 12Denholm
- 14Wallace
- 15McCord
- 16Doris
- 17Kader
- 18Donnelly
- 21Hill
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 2O'Neil
- 4Crighton
- 3MacDonald
- 7HoustonBooked at 7mins
- 6GallagherBooked at 31minsSubstituted forMillarat 34'minutes
- 5Campbell
- 8Conroy
- 10Glass
- 9Duffy
- 11Carrick
Substitutes
- 12Robertson
- 14McIntosh
- 15McIntosh
- 16Stewart
- 17McKenzie
- 18Millar
- 19Edwards
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Substitution
Booking
Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians).
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 0, Airdrieonians 1. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Darryl Duffy.
Attempt missed. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Josh Campbell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Greig Spence (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians).
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Booking
Jordan Houston (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Houston (Airdrieonians).
Attempt blocked. Greig Spence (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.