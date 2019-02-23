Scottish League One
Brechin1Stranraer0

Brechin City v Stranraer

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 19O'Neil
  • 2McLean
  • 4McGeever
  • 5Hill
  • 25Scobbie
  • 21Kavanagh
  • 18Robertson
  • 14Smith
  • 17Toshney
  • 22ThomsonBooked at 22mins
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 12Lynas
  • 15Morena
  • 16Tapping
  • 24Bowman

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 22Hamill
  • 5Brownlie
  • 23Cummins
  • 17Smith
  • 6McManus
  • 8Turner
  • 10McCann
  • 11Anderson
  • 14Elliott
  • 18Cameron

Substitutes

  • 7Lamont
  • 9Vitoria
  • 13Avci
  • 24O'Keefe
Referee:
David Lowe

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 1, Stranraer 0. Euan Smith (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Jackson.

Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).

Scott Robertson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by David Brownlie.

Foul by Alistair McCann (Stranraer).

Lewis Toshney (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Craig Thomson (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Thomson (Brechin City).

Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).

Lewis Toshney (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Innes Cameron (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ross Kavanagh.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.

Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Toshney (Brechin City).

Attempt blocked. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Scott Robertson.

Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).

Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Brechin City).

Attempt saved. Craig Thomson (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath25175351222956
2Raith Rovers25127651312043
3Forfar2612593537-241
4East Fife2312293632438
5Montrose26105113438-435
6Airdrieonians26104123433134
7Brechin2484123040-1028
8Dumbarton2576123742-527
9Stranraer2466122737-1024
10Stenhousemuir2472152346-2323
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you