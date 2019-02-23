Goal! Brechin City 1, Stranraer 0. Euan Smith (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Jackson.
Brechin City v Stranraer
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Brechin
- 19O'Neil
- 2McLean
- 4McGeever
- 5Hill
- 25Scobbie
- 21Kavanagh
- 18Robertson
- 14Smith
- 17Toshney
- 22ThomsonBooked at 22mins
- 9Jackson
Substitutes
- 12Lynas
- 15Morena
- 16Tapping
- 24Bowman
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 22Hamill
- 5Brownlie
- 23Cummins
- 17Smith
- 6McManus
- 8Turner
- 10McCann
- 11Anderson
- 14Elliott
- 18Cameron
Substitutes
- 7Lamont
- 9Vitoria
- 13Avci
- 24O'Keefe
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Goal!
Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).
Scott Robertson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by David Brownlie.
Foul by Alistair McCann (Stranraer).
Lewis Toshney (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Craig Thomson (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).
Lewis Toshney (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Innes Cameron (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ross Kavanagh.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.
Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Toshney (Brechin City).
Attempt blocked. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Craig Thomson (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.