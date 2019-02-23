Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers).
Raith Rovers v Montrose
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Thomson
- 5Murray
- 4Davidson
- 14Wedderburn
- 3Crane
- 11Dingwall
- 8Gillespie
- 24Barjonas
- 16Flanagan
- 15Nisbet
- 9Buchanan
Substitutes
- 12Matthews
- 17Lyness
- 18McKay
- 19Berry
- 20Watson
- 26McGuffie
- 27Bowie
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 14Dillon
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 18Campbell
- 7Webster
- 2Masson
- 22Cregg
- 17Redman
- 12Harrington
- 23Henderson
- 9Rennie
Substitutes
- 3Steeves
- 6Campbell
- 8Watson
- 10McLean
- 19Callaghan
- 20Antoniazzi
- 21Matthews
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Callum Crane (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers).
Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Euan Henderson (Montrose) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Graham Webster (Montrose) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Euan Murray.
Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jamie Barjonas.
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers).
Euan Henderson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Euan Henderson (Montrose).
Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Montrose 0. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Raith Rovers. Kevin Nisbet draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Allan Fleming (Montrose) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Sean Dillon.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.