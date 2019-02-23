Scottish League One
Raith Rovers1Montrose0

Raith Rovers v Montrose

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Thomson
  • 5Murray
  • 4Davidson
  • 14Wedderburn
  • 3Crane
  • 11Dingwall
  • 8Gillespie
  • 24Barjonas
  • 16Flanagan
  • 15Nisbet
  • 9Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 12Matthews
  • 17Lyness
  • 18McKay
  • 19Berry
  • 20Watson
  • 26McGuffie
  • 27Bowie

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 14Dillon
  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 18Campbell
  • 7Webster
  • 2Masson
  • 22Cregg
  • 17Redman
  • 12Harrington
  • 23Henderson
  • 9Rennie

Substitutes

  • 3Steeves
  • 6Campbell
  • 8Watson
  • 10McLean
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Antoniazzi
  • 21Matthews
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers).

Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Callum Crane (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers).

Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Euan Henderson (Montrose) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Graham Webster (Montrose) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Euan Murray.

Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jamie Barjonas.

Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers).

Euan Henderson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Euan Henderson (Montrose).

Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).

Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Montrose 0. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Raith Rovers. Kevin Nisbet draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Allan Fleming (Montrose) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Sean Dillon.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath25175351222956
2Raith Rovers25127651312043
3Forfar2612593537-241
4East Fife2312293632438
5Montrose26105113438-435
6Airdrieonians26104123433134
7Brechin2484123040-1028
8Dumbarton2576123742-527
9Stranraer2466122737-1024
10Stenhousemuir2472152346-2323
View full Scottish League One table

