Scottish League One
East Fife0Dumbarton1

East Fife v Dumbarton

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 4Kane
  • 17Meggatt
  • 8Slattery
  • 14Watt
  • 16Davidson
  • 3Docherty
  • 10Smith
  • 20Bell
  • 15Dowds

Substitutes

  • 7Watson
  • 9Court
  • 18Linton
  • 19Currie
  • 21Terry

Dumbarton

  • 1Adam
  • 12Ferguson
  • 18van Schaik
  • 5PerrySubstituted forBarrat 17'minutes
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 10Forbes
  • 6Carswell
  • 8Hutton
  • 11Barr
  • 20Thomas
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 7Melingui
  • 15Paton
  • 16Armour
  • 21Brennan
  • 23Thomson
  • 55Barr
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.

Foul by Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton).

Kyle Bell (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Mark Docherty (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 0, Dumbarton 1. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Calum Gallagher.

Attempt missed. Liam Watt (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Craig Barr replaces Ross Perry because of an injury.

Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Ferguson (Dumbarton).

Foul by Anton Dowds (East Fife).

Henk van Schaik (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Stuart Carswell.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Grant Adam.

Attempt saved. Anton Dowds (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Kyle Bell (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Henk van Schaik.

Foul by Kyle Bell (East Fife).

Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath25175351222956
2Raith Rovers25127651312043
3Forfar2612593537-241
4East Fife2312293632438
5Montrose26105113438-435
6Airdrieonians26104123433134
7Brechin2484123040-1028
8Dumbarton2576123742-527
9Stranraer2466122737-1024
10Stenhousemuir2472152346-2323
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you