Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.
East Fife v Dumbarton
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Long
- 2Dunsmore
- 4Kane
- 17Meggatt
- 8Slattery
- 14Watt
- 16Davidson
- 3Docherty
- 10Smith
- 20Bell
- 15Dowds
Substitutes
- 7Watson
- 9Court
- 18Linton
- 19Currie
- 21Terry
Dumbarton
- 1Adam
- 12Ferguson
- 18van Schaik
- 5PerrySubstituted forBarrat 17'minutes
- 2Ballantyne
- 10Forbes
- 6Carswell
- 8Hutton
- 11Barr
- 20Thomas
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 7Melingui
- 15Paton
- 16Armour
- 21Brennan
- 23Thomson
- 55Barr
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton).
Kyle Bell (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Mark Docherty (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, Dumbarton 1. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Calum Gallagher.
Attempt missed. Liam Watt (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Craig Barr replaces Ross Perry because of an injury.
Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Ferguson (Dumbarton).
Foul by Anton Dowds (East Fife).
Henk van Schaik (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Stuart Carswell.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Grant Adam.
Attempt saved. Anton Dowds (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Kyle Bell (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Henk van Schaik.
Foul by Kyle Bell (East Fife).
Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.