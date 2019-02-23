Scottish League One
Forfar0Stenhousemuir0

Forfar Athletic v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Eckersley
  • 8Bain
  • 6Irvine
  • 11Spencer
  • 7Hilson
  • 9Baird
  • 10Easton

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14Coupe
  • 15MacKintosh
  • 16Malone
  • 17Scott
  • 18Aitken
  • 21Hoban

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 22McBrearty
  • 19Munro
  • 5Marsh
  • 2Reid
  • 6Ferry
  • 20Dingwall
  • 11Cook
  • 3Donaldson
  • 9McGuigan
  • 24Hurst

Substitutes

  • 7Gibbons
  • 10Duthie
  • 15Halleran
  • 16Dickson
  • 17McMinn
  • 21Watters
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).

Hand ball by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic).

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

Attempt blocked. Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Graeme Smith.

Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Alan Reid.

Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).

Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).

Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Andy Munro.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

Attempt missed. Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath25175351222956
2Raith Rovers25127651312043
3Forfar2612593537-241
4East Fife2312293632438
5Montrose26105113438-435
6Airdrieonians26104123433134
7Brechin2484123040-1028
8Dumbarton2576123742-527
9Stranraer2466122737-1024
10Stenhousemuir2472152346-2323
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you