Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Forfar Athletic v Stenhousemuir
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Eckersley
- 8Bain
- 6Irvine
- 11Spencer
- 7Hilson
- 9Baird
- 10Easton
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14Coupe
- 15MacKintosh
- 16Malone
- 17Scott
- 18Aitken
- 21Hoban
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 22McBrearty
- 19Munro
- 5Marsh
- 2Reid
- 6Ferry
- 20Dingwall
- 11Cook
- 3Donaldson
- 9McGuigan
- 24Hurst
Substitutes
- 7Gibbons
- 10Duthie
- 15Halleran
- 16Dickson
- 17McMinn
- 21Watters
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).
Hand ball by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic).
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Darren Whyte.
Attempt blocked. Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Alan Reid.
Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).
Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Darren Whyte.
Attempt missed. Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.