National League
Chesterfield15:00Harrogate
Venue: Proact Stadium

Chesterfield v Harrogate Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham34198743241965
2Solihull Moors34197854312364
3Leyton Orient331710653242961
4Fylde341612656282860
5Salford33169858362257
6Sutton United33151174235756
7Gateshead341671143321155
8Eastleigh33167104242055
9Harrogate32158961441753
10Ebbsfleet341491147341351
11Barrow33129123435-145
12Bromley33128134646044
13Hartlepool341111123943-444
14Dag & Red33116163842-439
15Halifax33815102732-539
16Boreham Wood34912133444-1039
17Barnet29107122835-737
18Maidenhead United33114183555-2037
19Chesterfield32715103137-636
20Dover3499163753-1636
21Havant & Waterlooville34810164862-1434
22Aldershot3378182654-2829
23Maidstone United3475222857-2926
24Braintree3367203257-2525
View full National League table

