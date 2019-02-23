Hartlepool United v Bromley
-
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wrexham
|34
|19
|8
|7
|43
|24
|19
|65
|2
|Solihull Moors
|34
|19
|7
|8
|54
|31
|23
|64
|3
|Leyton Orient
|33
|17
|10
|6
|53
|24
|29
|61
|4
|Fylde
|34
|16
|12
|6
|56
|28
|28
|60
|5
|Salford
|33
|16
|9
|8
|58
|36
|22
|57
|6
|Sutton United
|33
|15
|11
|7
|42
|35
|7
|56
|7
|Gateshead
|34
|16
|7
|11
|43
|32
|11
|55
|8
|Eastleigh
|33
|16
|7
|10
|42
|42
|0
|55
|9
|Harrogate
|32
|15
|8
|9
|61
|44
|17
|53
|10
|Ebbsfleet
|34
|14
|9
|11
|47
|34
|13
|51
|11
|Barrow
|33
|12
|9
|12
|34
|35
|-1
|45
|12
|Bromley
|33
|12
|8
|13
|46
|46
|0
|44
|13
|Hartlepool
|34
|11
|11
|12
|39
|43
|-4
|44
|14
|Dag & Red
|33
|11
|6
|16
|38
|42
|-4
|39
|15
|Halifax
|33
|8
|15
|10
|27
|32
|-5
|39
|16
|Boreham Wood
|34
|9
|12
|13
|34
|44
|-10
|39
|17
|Barnet
|29
|10
|7
|12
|28
|35
|-7
|37
|18
|Maidenhead United
|33
|11
|4
|18
|35
|55
|-20
|37
|19
|Chesterfield
|32
|7
|15
|10
|31
|37
|-6
|36
|20
|Dover
|34
|9
|9
|16
|37
|53
|-16
|36
|21
|Havant & Waterlooville
|34
|8
|10
|16
|48
|62
|-14
|34
|22
|Aldershot
|33
|7
|8
|18
|26
|54
|-28
|29
|23
|Maidstone United
|34
|7
|5
|22
|28
|57
|-29
|26
|24
|Braintree
|33
|6
|7
|20
|32
|57
|-25
|25