Wrexham captain Shaun Pearson is set to return for the National League game at Gateshead after the missing Tuesday's win at Boreham Wood.

Midfielders Luke Summerfield and Bobby Grant as well as defender Kevin Roberts are also likely to be available.

The Dragons are top of the table after their win at Boreham Wood while Gateshead are 10 points behind them in seventh spot.

Gateshead manager Ben Clark has a fully fit squad available.