Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson, a qualified coach for 49 years, will become the Premier League's oldest manager on Saturday

James Maddison and Ben Chilwell are fitness doubts for Leicester but Nampalys Mendy is available after missing the defeat by Spurs.

Marc Albrighton and Daniel Amartey are long-term absentees.

Wilfried Zaha returns after a two-match suspension for Crystal Palace.

Cheikhou Kouyate and James Tomkins recovered from injuries to make the bench at Doncaster last Sunday, but Connor Wickham and Julian Speroni are not expected to be fit.

Roy Hodgson will become the oldest manager in Premier League history on Saturday, aged 71 years and 198 days.

Martin Fisher: Roy Hodgson's longevity is incredible and, at 71, his passion for the game is remarkable. Certainly, speaking to him after matches is always enlightening.

The romantics among us would love to see him win the FA Cup but the man himself knows that would be a hollow triumph unless coupled with Premier League survival.

Palace are just three points above the relegation zone and until they convert a greater percentage of their chances that gap won't widen.

Leicester might be above Palace in the table but they're not in a happier place. Five defeats in six, including an FA Cup exit at Newport, means the pressure is mounting on Claude Puel. Yet again.

Leicester City manager Claude Puel on Peter Schmeichel's claim that his son Kasper wants to leave the club: "I have had a discussion with Kasper, not just about this but different things.

"I was happy about our discussion because I know I can count on him because he understands the project and where we are at this moment. He is happy to continue this project.

"I'm sorry but I cannot manage other people outside the club."

There always seems to be speculation over the future of Claude Puel, and he really needs to return to winning ways here.

A lot depends on Puel's line-up - and whether Jamie Vardy starts this time - but I actually quite fancy Leicester here.

Prediction: 2-0

Crystal Palace have won each of the past three Premier League meetings, by an aggregate score of 9-0.

Leicester lost the corresponding fixture 3-0 last season but have never lost consecutive top-flight home games against Crystal Palace.

The Foxes are in danger of equalling the club Premier League record of four successive home defeats, set from December 1999 to January 2000 at Filbert Street.

Leicester have only taken one point from their past five league games. They have not gone six matches without a top-flight win since October 2017.

They could suffer three league defeats in a row, which last happened two years ago under Claudio Ranieri.

Claude Puel's side have conceded the opening goal in a league-high 18 matches this season.

Jamie Vardy has only scored two league goals at the King Power Stadium this season, with none in the last four games.

Jonny Evans is poised to make his 250th Premier League appearance.

