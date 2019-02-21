Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham striker Harry Kane injured his ankle against Manchester United on 13 January

TEAM NEWS

Burnley wingers Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are both fit despite missing the win at Brighton with muscle problems.

Midfielder Steven Defour remains sidelined with a calf injury.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane and full-back Ben Davies are back in training after recovering from respective ankle and groin problems and could feature.

Danny Rose has been suffering from illness and will be monitored, while Dele Alli remains sidelined.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Two teams who aren't going anywhere. What?!! Bear with me…

Burnley won't be going down. I've never thought it at any stage, and in their current seven-game run without losing they've demonstrated a "strong jaw" again.

They've had their number one back in goal for those matches too and 'unbeaten Tom Heaton' will surely be going straight back into the England squad.

Fit-again Harry Kane will join him next month, and with Spurs winning all of their Premier League games without him and Dele Alli, they've shown that they won't be going away from the title race lightly - or 'Spursly' as some may once have thought.

They're tough nuts to crack these days. Both teams.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino: "Harry [Kane] is an animal and wants to be ready as soon as possible.

"In the last 10 days he has been fantastic and having him back available is a fantastic boost for everyone.

"He wants to play from the beginning. I like when the player thinks like this, that they can play every single game and always feel fit to play. But it is our responsibility to always manage them in the best way."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We went to Old Trafford and delivered a very strong performance against a top side. We're going to have to do that again because Tottenham are a top side.

"Personally I think they should, and are, being considered now as possible title contenders.

"That feeling that we'll take on anything and anyone, I think it just grows. When you're doing well yourself it only enhances that inner spirit, the underdog mentality. It does give you that extra little edge."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley are winless in their last nine league and cup games against Tottenham.

The Clarets beat Spurs 4-2 on the final day of the 2009-10 season, but that is their only top-flight win against Tottenham in the past 44 years.

Spurs have kept clean sheets in each of their last three visits to Turf Moor.

This fixture could see Mike Dean become the first referee to show 100 red cards in the Premier League.

Burnley

Burnley are one of just two Premier League sides unbeaten in 2019.

They are undefeated in seven league games - only Manchester United are currently on a longer run, with nine matches.

It is Burnley's longest unbeaten sequence in the top flight since a nine-match streak in 1966.

Sean Dyche's side have taken just two points from the last 42 available in home matches against sides from the established top six.

They have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of those games, conceding 27 goals and scoring just six in return.

Ashley Barnes has scored in each of his last three Premier League games, including from the penalty spot in his last two appearances.

The Clarets have not lost a Premier League game in which Tom Heaton has played since August 2017 (against West Brom).

Tottenham Hotspur