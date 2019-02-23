Livingston v Kilmarnock
- Livingston have lost five of their past six top-flight meetings with Kilmarnock, drawing the other 0-0 in August this season.
- Kilmarnock have lost just one of their nine Scottish Premiership visits to Livingston (W6 D2), a 3-1 defeat in March 2005 under manager Jim Jefferies.
- Livingston have lost five of their past six league games (D1), just one fewer than they had in their opening 20 such fixtures of the season beforehand (W8 D6 L6).
- Kilmarnock have won each of their past three Scottish Premiership games against newly promoted opposition; they last won four on the bounce against such sides in October 2000.
- Declan Gallagher, who has assisted three of Livingston's past seven league goals, has provided five assists in this season's Scottish Premiership; no other of his teammates have more than two.