League Two
MK Dons15:00Newport
Venue: Stadium mk

Milton Keynes Dons v Newport County (Sat)

Padraig Amond of Newport County celebrates after scoring the fourth goal
Newport County's midweek win over Notts County was their first away from home since September

Newport County manager Michael Flynn is expected to name an unchanged side for the League Two trip to MK Dons.

Jamille Matt will feature despite having lost a tooth thanks to a stray elbow in County's 4-1 midweek win at Notts County.

MK Dons striker Chuks Aneke is in contention to return after impressing as substitute in the 3-2 win at Carlisle last weekend.

Wales international George Williams and Jordan Moore-Taylor remain out.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd February 2019

  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00NewportNewport County
  • BuryBury15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00ExeterExeter City
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • StevenageStevenage15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00CambridgeCambridge United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City321711457332462
2Bury33179763392460
3Mansfield331513548262258
4MK Dons33168953341956
5Forest Green331412750321854
6Colchester331581053361753
7Carlisle331641352411152
8Exeter32149943321151
9Tranmere331310104741649
10Stevenage33146133842-448
11Oldham3312101151411046
12Grimsby33144153739-246
13Crewe33137133942-346
14Swindon321210103841-346
15Newport32137124350-746
16Northampton33815104145-439
17Crawley33115173646-1038
18Cheltenham33108153849-1138
19Cambridge33106172952-2336
20Morecambe3398163551-1635
21Port Vale3389162841-1333
22Yeovil3379173246-1430
23Macclesfield3378183455-2129
24Notts County33610173465-3128
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you