West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United
- From the section Championship
West Brom striker Dwight Gayle is available to play when the Baggies host promotion rivals Sheffield United after serving a two-match ban for 'diving'.
Midfielders Gareth Barry and Rekeem Harper could return to the starting XI after being used from the substitutes' bench in the 3-2 win at QPR in midweek.
Versatile Blades defender Chris Basham may be recalled after completing a two-game ban for accumulating 10 cautions.
Jack O'Connell (hamstring) and George Baldock (calf) will both be assessed.
Top scorer Billy Sharp could also be brought back into the side after the 22-goal striker was rested last weekend, when Chris Wilder's men won 4-0 at home to Reading.
Second-placed United are just one point above fourth-placed Albion in the Championship table.
Match facts
- West Bromwich Albion are looking to complete a league double over Sheffield United for the first time since the 1998-99 season.
- Sheffield United have not beaten West Brom at the Hawthorns since October 2003, when they won 2-0 with goals from Michael Tonge and Ashley Ward.
- West Bromwich Albion have kept fewer home clean sheets than any other Championship team this season (two).
- Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has scored with all eight of his headed shots on target in the Championship this season.
- Jay Rodriguez has been involved in 14 goals in 16 Championship appearances at the Hawthorns this season for West Bromwich Albion (10 goals, 4 assists).
- Sheffield United have lost just one of their past 11 Championship games (W7 D3).