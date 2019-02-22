Championship
West Brom17:30Sheff Utd
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United

Dwight Gayle in action for West Brom
West Brom striker Dwight Gayle missed games against Aston Villa and QPR, but the Baggies won both matches
West Brom striker Dwight Gayle is available to play when the Baggies host promotion rivals Sheffield United after serving a two-match ban for 'diving'.

Midfielders Gareth Barry and Rekeem Harper could return to the starting XI after being used from the substitutes' bench in the 3-2 win at QPR in midweek.

Versatile Blades defender Chris Basham may be recalled after completing a two-game ban for accumulating 10 cautions.

Jack O'Connell (hamstring) and George Baldock (calf) will both be assessed.

Top scorer Billy Sharp could also be brought back into the side after the 22-goal striker was rested last weekend, when Chris Wilder's men won 4-0 at home to Reading.

Second-placed United are just one point above fourth-placed Albion in the Championship table.

Match facts

  • West Bromwich Albion are looking to complete a league double over Sheffield United for the first time since the 1998-99 season.
  • Sheffield United have not beaten West Brom at the Hawthorns since October 2003, when they won 2-0 with goals from Michael Tonge and Ashley Ward.
  • West Bromwich Albion have kept fewer home clean sheets than any other Championship team this season (two).
  • Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has scored with all eight of his headed shots on target in the Championship this season.
  • Jay Rodriguez has been involved in 14 goals in 16 Championship appearances at the Hawthorns this season for West Bromwich Albion (10 goals, 4 assists).
  • Sheffield United have lost just one of their past 11 Championship games (W7 D3).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich33189665422363
2Sheff Utd33187858342461
3Leeds32187753361761
4West Brom33179767422560
5Middlesbrough321412636241254
6Bristol City31158840301053
7Derby3214994337651
8Nottm Forest33111484638847
9Birmingham32111384940946
10Aston Villa33101495652444
11Preston331111115047344
12Hull32128124542344
13Swansea32128124239344
14Blackburn331110124350-743
15Sheff Wed321011113647-1141
16Brentford311010115043740
17Stoke33913113441-740
18QPR32116154150-939
19Millwall32810143545-1034
20Wigan3297163246-1434
21Reading33611163449-1529
22Rotherham33514143353-2029
23Bolton3368192151-3026
24Ipswich33311192556-3120
Find a club, activity or sport near you