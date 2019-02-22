West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United

West Brom striker Dwight Gayle missed games against Aston Villa and QPR, but the Baggies won both matches

West Brom striker Dwight Gayle is available to play when the Baggies host promotion rivals Sheffield United after serving a two-match ban for 'diving'.

Midfielders Gareth Barry and Rekeem Harper could return to the starting XI after being used from the substitutes' bench in the 3-2 win at QPR in midweek.

Versatile Blades defender Chris Basham may be recalled after completing a two-game ban for accumulating 10 cautions.

Jack O'Connell (hamstring) and George Baldock (calf) will both be assessed.

Top scorer Billy Sharp could also be brought back into the side after the 22-goal striker was rested last weekend, when Chris Wilder's men won 4-0 at home to Reading.

Second-placed United are just one point above fourth-placed Albion in the Championship table.

Match facts