Reading v Rotherham United

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is Reading's top scorer in the Championship this season with seven goals - but the Iceland international has not netted since September

Reading could be boosted by the returns of Tyler Blackett, Ovie Ejaria and Liam Kelly for their crunch clash with relegation rivals Rotherham United.

Andy Rinomhota (ankle) and Saeid Ezatolahi (quad) are out.

Rotherham have no fresh injury concerns, with on-loan defender Sean Raggett (ankle) nearing a return.

But the Millers are still short in attack with Jamie Proctor (Achilles) and Kyle Vassell (ankle) both sidelined.

Darren Potter is back in training following an Achilles injury which has kept him out since December 2017, but he is unlikely to play any time soon.

Reading are 21st, with only goal difference keeping them ahead of Rotherham and above the relegation zone.

Paul Warne's Millers are winless in their past seven league games - although they have drawn the past four - while Reading have won just one of their past six.

Match facts