Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City
- From the section Championship
Sheffield Wednesday welcome back centre-half Tom Lees (shin) after he missed their previous three games.
Forward Fernando Forestieri serves a one-match ban after his red card in the draw with Rotherham last week.
Swansea City, who beat Brentford to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals last week, welcome back Nathan Dyer (hamstring), Declan John (ankle) and Wayne Routledge (calf) from injuries.
Skipper Leroy Fer (hamstring) should return against Bolton next week.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday are winless in seven matches against Swansea City in all competitions (D4 L3).
- Swansea have not visited Sheffield Wednesday in a league match since December 2009, when they won 2-0 thanks to a Darren Pratley double.
- Three of the last six meetings in all competitions between Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea at Hillsborough have ended goalless.
- Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie has been involved in seven goals in six Championship appearances during 2019 (six goals, one assist), scoring with all of his six shots on target.
- Steve Bruce last faced Swansea City in September 2015 in the League Cup as Hull City manager, winning 1-0.
- Swansea have not lost three consecutive away league matches since a run of seven between September and December 2017.