Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers

Birmingham striker Che Adams failed to score against Bolton last time out, having netted eight times in six league outings prior to that match

Birmingham defender Marc Roberts (calf) and midfielder Charlie Lakin are back in light training, but not fully fit.

After David Davis returned from a fractured ankle against Bolton, boss Garry Monk has no fresh injury worries.

Blackburn defender Derrick Williams starts a two-match ban after picking up his second red card of the season against Middlesbrough last weekend.

Joe Rothwell missed out against Boro for family reasons and should be back available for Rovers boss Tony Mowbray.

Darragh Lenihan (knee) is out for at least another month.

Birmingham start the weekend in ninth, seven points off the play-offs and three points ahead of 14th-placed Rovers.

Match facts