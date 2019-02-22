Championship
Stoke15:00Aston Villa
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Aston Villa

Stoke City FC
Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland will wear this special plain green jersey to celebrate the life of legendary keeper Gordon Banks
Follow live text commentary on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Stoke City boss Nathan Jones has no new injury or suspension concerns.

Striker Saido Berahino is unlikely to feature after he was charged with drink-driving on Monday but defender Tom Edwards (head) could return.

Aston Villa remain without injured skipper James Chester (knee) and midfielder Jack Grealish (calf).

Goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic (concussion) is a doubt and midfielder John McGinn starts a two-match ban after picking up his 10th booking of the season.

Match facts

  • Stoke City have lost one of their past seven league matches against Aston Villa (W5 D1), losing 1-0 on the opening day of the 2014-15 Premier League season.
  • Aston Villa have taken one point from their last four league matches against Stoke (W0 D1 L3), a 2-2 draw in December 2018.
  • Only Ipswich Town (five) have won fewer points across their past 10 Championship games than Stoke (six - W1 D3 L6).
  • Aston Villa are the only Championship team yet to score an away league goal during 2019.
  • Stoke manager Nathan Jones has only lost three consecutive home league matches once previously, losing as Luton Town boss in April 2016 in League Two.
  • Aston Villa scored 25 goals in their first 11 Championship games under Dean Smith - they have scored 11 goals in their subsequent 10 games.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich33189665422363
2Sheff Utd33187858342461
3Leeds32187753361761
4West Brom33179767422560
5Middlesbrough321412636241254
6Bristol City31158840301053
7Derby3214994337651
8Nottm Forest33111484638847
9Birmingham32111384940946
10Aston Villa33101495652444
11Preston331111115047344
12Hull32128124542344
13Swansea32128124239344
14Blackburn331110124350-743
15Sheff Wed321011113647-1141
16Brentford311010115043740
17Stoke33913113441-740
18QPR32116154150-939
19Millwall32810143545-1034
20Wigan3297163246-1434
21Reading33611163449-1529
22Rotherham33514143353-2029
23Bolton3368192151-3026
24Ipswich33311192556-3120
View full Championship table

