Norwich City v Bristol City

Norwich midfielder Moritz Leitner returned from the bench in last Saturday's win at Bolton, having spent almost two months out with injury

Championship leaders Norwich could have Moritz Leitner back in the starting XI after the German playmaker recovered from a calf injury.

Defender Timm Klose is fit again, while Mario Vrancic might also be back following an ankle injury.

Play-off challengers Bristol City have a near full squad available as they aim for an eighth straight league win.

Changes are likely after the FA Cup loss to Wolves, with forward Andreas Weimann (back) being assessed.

The Austrian did not feature against Wolves, while defender Jack Hunt could be involved after returning to training following a calf problem.

Goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa (calf) is also stepping up his recovery and midfielder Korey Smith has started running again following a knee injury.

The Canaries start the weekend with a two-point lead over Sheffield United, while the Robins, who are on a 13-match unbeaten run in the Championship and occupy the final play-off place, are two points ahead of seventh-placed Derby County.

