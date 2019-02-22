Championship
Leeds15:00Bolton
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers

Tyler Roberts in action for Leeds United
Tyler Roberts has scored three goals in 15 league appearances for Leeds this season
Follow live text commentary on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Tyler Roberts will replace Kemar Roofe (knee) up front as Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa makes one change to the side which beat Swansea.

Jack Clarke (virus) remains sidelined but Stuart Dallas (ankle) is available to return to the squad.

Bolton pair Marc Wilson (hamstring) and Gary O'Neil (calf) will be assessed after missing the defeat by Norwich.

Defender Luca Connell (calf), Andy Taylor and Jack Hobbs (Achilles) all remain doubtful.

Goalkeeper Remi Matthews is expected to continue in goal as cover for the injured Ben Alnwick (knee).

Leeds are third, two points behind Championship leaders Norwich, while Bolton are 23rd, three points from safety.

Match facts

  • Leeds have won their last six matches against Bolton in all competitions and have beaten the Trotters twice already this season (in the league and League Cup).
  • Bolton have lost their last four visits to Elland Road against Leeds in all competitions since winning 5-1 under Dougie Freedman in March 2014.
  • Leeds are looking to win seven consecutive matches against an opponent for the first time since winning eight in a row against Arsenal between 1973 and 1976.
  • Bolton are looking to win consecutive away league matches for the first time since beating West Brom and Reading in their first two away Championship games this season.
  • Leeds have already won 18 league matches this season - more than in six of their previous seven Championship seasons, with the exception the 2016-17 campaign (22 wins).
  • Bolton's last seven league goals have been scored by different players (Beevers, Ameobi, O'Neil, Buckley, Hobbs, Donaldson, Connolly).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich33189665422363
2Sheff Utd33187858342461
3Leeds32187753361761
4West Brom33179767422560
5Middlesbrough321412636241254
6Bristol City31158840301053
7Derby3214994337651
8Nottm Forest33111484638847
9Birmingham32111384940946
10Aston Villa33101495652444
11Preston331111115047344
12Hull32128124542344
13Swansea32128124239344
14Blackburn331110124350-743
15Sheff Wed321011113647-1141
16Brentford311010115043740
17Stoke33913113441-740
18QPR32116154150-939
19Millwall32810143545-1034
20Wigan3297163246-1434
21Reading33611163449-1529
22Rotherham33514143353-2029
23Bolton3368192151-3026
24Ipswich33311192556-3120
View full Championship table

