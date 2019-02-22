Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers
Tyler Roberts will replace Kemar Roofe (knee) up front as Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa makes one change to the side which beat Swansea.
Jack Clarke (virus) remains sidelined but Stuart Dallas (ankle) is available to return to the squad.
Bolton pair Marc Wilson (hamstring) and Gary O'Neil (calf) will be assessed after missing the defeat by Norwich.
Defender Luca Connell (calf), Andy Taylor and Jack Hobbs (Achilles) all remain doubtful.
Goalkeeper Remi Matthews is expected to continue in goal as cover for the injured Ben Alnwick (knee).
Leeds are third, two points behind Championship leaders Norwich, while Bolton are 23rd, three points from safety.
Match facts
- Leeds have won their last six matches against Bolton in all competitions and have beaten the Trotters twice already this season (in the league and League Cup).
- Bolton have lost their last four visits to Elland Road against Leeds in all competitions since winning 5-1 under Dougie Freedman in March 2014.
- Leeds are looking to win seven consecutive matches against an opponent for the first time since winning eight in a row against Arsenal between 1973 and 1976.
- Bolton are looking to win consecutive away league matches for the first time since beating West Brom and Reading in their first two away Championship games this season.
- Leeds have already won 18 league matches this season - more than in six of their previous seven Championship seasons, with the exception the 2016-17 campaign (22 wins).
- Bolton's last seven league goals have been scored by different players (Beevers, Ameobi, O'Neil, Buckley, Hobbs, Donaldson, Connolly).