Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers

Tyler Roberts has scored three goals in 15 league appearances for Leeds this season

Tyler Roberts will replace Kemar Roofe (knee) up front as Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa makes one change to the side which beat Swansea.

Jack Clarke (virus) remains sidelined but Stuart Dallas (ankle) is available to return to the squad.

Bolton pair Marc Wilson (hamstring) and Gary O'Neil (calf) will be assessed after missing the defeat by Norwich.

Defender Luca Connell (calf), Andy Taylor and Jack Hobbs (Achilles) all remain doubtful.

Goalkeeper Remi Matthews is expected to continue in goal as cover for the injured Ben Alnwick (knee).

Leeds are third, two points behind Championship leaders Norwich, while Bolton are 23rd, three points from safety.

Match facts