Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Juventus v Frosinone
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 2De Sciglio
- 30Bentancur
- 23CanBooked at 27mins
- 10Dybala
- 6Khedira
- 17Mandzukic
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 4Cáceres
- 5Pjanic
- 14Matuidi
- 15Barzagli
- 18Kean
- 21Pinsoglio
- 22Perin
- 33Bernardeschi
- 37Spinazzola
Frosinone
- 57Sportiello
- 6Goldaniga
- 27SalamonBooked at 37mins
- 25Capuano
- 17Zampano
- 66Chibsah
- 92Viviani
- 24Cassata
- 3Molinaro
- 9Ciofani
- 28Ciano
Substitutes
- 5Gori
- 7Paganini
- 8Maiello
- 16Valzania
- 20Trotta
- 21Sammarco
- 23Brighenti
- 32Krajnc
- 33Beghetto
- 75Marciano
- 89Pinamonti
- 91Iacobucci
- Referee:
- Antonio Giua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Edoardo Goldaniga (Frosinone).
Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic with a cross.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Bartosz Salamon (Frosinone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bartosz Salamon (Frosinone).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Emre Can (Juventus) because of an injury.
Delay in match Camillo Ciano (Frosinone) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sami Khedira.
Attempt missed. Camillo Ciano (Frosinone) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Raman Chibsah.
Offside, Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Bentancur is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Daniel Ciofani (Frosinone) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Camillo Ciano with a cross.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Francesco Cassata (Frosinone).
Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Mattia De Sciglio.
Booking
Emre Can (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Emre Can (Juventus).
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Emre Can.
Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Zampano (Frosinone).
Offside, Juventus. Sami Khedira tries a through ball, but Mattia De Sciglio is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Camillo Ciano (Frosinone) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Camillo Ciano (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 2, Frosinone 0. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Sami Khedira following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Sami Khedira (Juventus) header from very close range is blocked.
Attempt saved. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Francesco Cassata.
Foul by João Cancelo (Juventus).
Camillo Ciano (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Cristian Molinaro (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raman Chibsah (Frosinone).
Attempt blocked. Federico Viviani (Frosinone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Francesco Zampano with a headed pass.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Francesco Cassata (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.