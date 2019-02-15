German Bundesliga
Augsburg2Bayern Munich1

FC Augsburg v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Augsburg

  • 40Kobel
  • 5Oxford
  • 8Khedira
  • 38Danso
  • 17Schmid
  • 14Morávek
  • 3Stafylidis
  • 31Max
  • 22Ji
  • 21Córdova
  • 11Gregoritsch

Substitutes

  • 4Götze
  • 13Giefer
  • 15Stanic
  • 18Callsen-Bracker
  • 19Koo Ja-Cheol
  • 23Richter
  • 24Jensen

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 32Kimmich
  • 4Süle
  • 5Hummels
  • 27Alaba
  • 18Goretzka
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 22Gnabry
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 29Coman

Substitutes

  • 7Ribéry
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 13Ferreira de Souza
  • 17Boateng
  • 25Müller
  • 26Ulreich
  • 35Renato Sanches
Referee:
Bibiana Steinhaus
Attendance:
30,660

Match Stats

Home TeamAugsburgAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home2
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away2

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

Konstantinos Stafylidis (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Konstantinos Stafylidis.

Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a set piece situation.

Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jonathan Schmid (FC Augsburg).

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Kevin Danso.

Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jan Morávek (FC Augsburg).

Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) header from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mats Hummels with a through ball.

James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rani Khedira (FC Augsburg).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Michael Gregoritsch (FC Augsburg) because of an injury.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Gregor Kobel.

Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez.

Goal!

Goal! FC Augsburg 2, FC Bayern München 1. Dong-Won Ji (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Gregoritsch.

Offside, FC Bayern München. David Alaba tries a through ball, but James Rodríguez is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! FC Augsburg 1, FC Bayern München 1. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

Attempt blocked. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Jonathan Schmid (FC Augsburg).

Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dong-Won Ji (FC Augsburg).

Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).

Jonathan Schmid (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rani Khedira (FC Augsburg).

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Danso (FC Augsburg).

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jonathan Schmid.

Attempt missed. Philipp Max (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jan Morávek with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Reece Oxford.

Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

Foul by Rani Khedira (FC Augsburg).

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Own Goal by Leon Goretzka, FC Bayern München. FC Augsburg 1, FC Bayern München 0.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund21155154233150
2Bayern Munich22143548262245
3B Mgladbach21133541212042
4RB Leipzig21115538182038
5Frankfurt2196640271333
6B Leverkusen2110383732533
7Wolfsburg219573230232
8Hertha Berlin218763431331
9Hoffenheim217954132930
10Werder Bremen218673632430
11Mainz217682333-1027
12Düsseldorf2174102539-1425
13Freiburg215882937-823
14Schalke2164112532-722
15Augsburg2256113138-721
16Stuttgart2143141747-3015
17Hannover2135132044-2414
18Nuremberg2126131746-2912
View full German Bundesliga table

