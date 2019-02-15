League of Ireland: Derry City 3-0 UCD

Barry McNamee was Derry's skipper on his return to the club after a year at Cork City

Derry City got their 2019 Premier Division off to a great start by beating UCD 3-0 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Friday night.

City debutants David Parkhouse and Eoghan Stokes were on target with an own goal by Liam Scales in between.

It was the first match of Declan Devine's second spell in charge of the Candystripes.

City finished eighth in the 10-team top flight in 2018, which led to the dismissal of manager Kenny Shiels.

Devine had nine new faces in his team, including Barry McNamee who was skipper on his return to Derry colours after a year playing for Cork City.