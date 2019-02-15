Irish Premiership: Nixon sacked by bottom club Ards

Colin Nixon worked with the Ards Academy before being appointed manager in December 2016

Colin Nixon's tenure as manager of Premiership basement side Ards has ended following a 3-0 home defeat by Institute on Friday night.

Ards are 14 points from relegation safety after picking up just three wins from their 29 games in the Premiership.

Former Glentoran captain Nixon took charge of his hometown club in 2016.

Ards chairman Brian Adams said: "After the run of bad results, culminating in the 3-0 defeat, the board decided to part company with Colin Nixon."

Nixon made a record 792 appearances for Glentoran and was manager of H&W Welders U20 side.

His work with the Ards Academy, which included a spell as head coach, was a factor in the club's decision to appoint him.

Ards are three points behind Newry City, who sit in the relegation play-off spot, but there is a massive gap to 10th-placed Warrenpoint Town.

A miserable run of six straight league defeats sealed Nixon's fate with the end coming minutes after Institute eased to victory at the Bangor Fuels Arena.