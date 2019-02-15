Chelsea charged after fan runs on pitch and hugs Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard came on for Chelsea in the second half during the win at Malmo

Chelsea have been charged by Uefa after a fan ran on to the pitch and hugged Eden Hazard following Thursday's 2-1 Europa League win at Malmo.

The supporter, who appeared to come from the home end, only released his grip when Hazard handed over his shirt.

"It's not an incident. He just asked for my shirt," said forward Hazard.

Uefa, European football's governing body, has opened proceedings against Chelsea for field invasion by supporters and the throwing of objects.

Swedish side Malmo have been charged with setting off fireworks and the throwing of objects, but no charge has been brought against them regarding the supporter running on to the pitch.

The cases will be dealt with by Uefa's disciplinary board on 28 March.