Wayne Hennessey: Crystal Palace goalkeeper to contest FA charge over alleged Nazi salute

Wayne Hennessey is pictured in an Instagram story making the alleged gesture

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey is to contest an FA charge for making an alleged Nazi salute during a meal with team-mates.

Hennessey was pictured with his right arm in the air in a photo posted on Instagram by German team-mate Max Meyer after the FA Cup win over Grimsby.

The 32-year-old was given until 16:00 GMT on Friday to respond to the charge.

The Wales international previously said any resemblance to the Nazi gesture was "absolutely coincidental".

Hennessey, who is in contention to play in Palace's FA Cup fifth round tie at Doncaster on Sunday, said he "waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it" and "put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry".

The Football Association alleges the action breaches its rules relating to abusive, insulting or improper conduct and brings the game into disrepute.

It is alleged Hennessey's is also an 'aggravated breach' because it included reference to ethnic origin, race, religion or belief.

A hearing date will now have to be set by the FA.