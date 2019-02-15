Swansea focus on promotion ahead of FA Cup clash with Brentford

Graham Potter appeared in the FA Cup several times as a player

Graham Potter has suggested Swansea City should always be thinking about a return to the Premier League ahead of Sunday's FA Cup clash with Brentford.

The Swansea manager says his team are one of many in the Championship who could push for the top six this season.

Swansea will look to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals, but Potter feels they can achieve promotion in the league.

"When you're at Swansea you have to have that (promotion) in your mind at all points," Potter said.

"The possibility of getting into the play-offs, getting promotion to the Premier League and the impact that has on your club and the finances - it's huge.

"You have to have that thought, but it doesn't dominate my thinking.

"We're in the Championship and we're one of 20-plus teams who will think if we can get a run of results at the right time, we could sneak into these places.

"But to worry about what may or may not happen in May would be a mistake for us. We have got too much work to do."

Few Swansea fans are expecting their team to compete at the top end of the second tier having seen 19 senior players leave the club following relegation last season.

Swansea are currently 12th in the Championship, seven points adrift of the play-off places, and a top-six finish would be a remarkable achievement for Potter's young side.

"We can talk about wanting to go back up, but we have to focus on rebuilding, being competitive in every game and putting a team on the pitch that people can identify with and get behind," Potter added.

"I think that's what we have done, but then that dream should always be there - it is there for the majority of the Championship teams."

Having seen off Aston Villa and Gillingham so far in the cup, Swansea will look to reach the last eight for only the fifth time in their history when they host in-form Brentford.

Potter hopes top scorer Oli McBurnie will be fit enough to start the game after a sustained spell of illness.

"I would say Oli probably isn't 100 per cent but he's getting better," he said.

"He's our main goal threat and links up play well. The reality of it is Oli is a top Championship player - look at his goal record in this league."