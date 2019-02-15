Paul Lambert: Ipswich Town boss accepts FA misconduct charge

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert (right) was restrained by a police officer following the incident which led to him receiving a red card

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has accepted a Football Association misconduct charge after his sending-off during their 3-0 defeat at Norwich.

The 49-year-old Scot and Canaries coach Chris Domogalla were dismissed in the 45th minute of the East Anglian derby.

However, Lambert has written to the FA outlining the "mitigating circumstances" around his red card.

"I am not going to win an appeal, so I won't be going down that route, but I have had my say," Lambert said.

"I stand by what I have said, and I stand by exactly what went on.

"I will accept what is coming my way - whatever that is - but there was a lot of stuff that was going on underhand that was wrong and that's what I have explained to the FA."

Both Ipswich and Norwich have been charged with failing to control their players and officials in an orderly fashion, both in the 45th and 90th minutes of their Championship clash at Carrow Road.

In their official response to the charge, the Suffolk club questioned the role of the matchday stewards in the incident that led to Lambert's dismissal, which was sparked in first-half stoppage time after Ipswich midfielder Jon Nolan fouled Norwich full-back Max Aarons.

In the aftermath, former Norwich manager Lambert had to be restrained by stewards and a police officer before referee Peter Bankes dismissed him and Domogalla.

Towards full-time, players had to be separated again when Ipswich substitute Flynn Downes fouled Norwich's Emiliano Buendia, and both Downes and Canaries midfielder Todd Cantwell were subsequently booked.